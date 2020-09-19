Ronald Koeman open to Riqui Puig exit ahead of 2020-21 La Liga kick off

Barcelona rising star Riqui Puig could be in line to leave the Camp Nou in the coming weeks, with Ronald Koeman planning without the 21-year old in 2020-21.

The Spanish U21 international came through the youth ranks at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, after joining the club at 14.

He was handed a La Liga debut by Ernesto Valverde back in 2018 and made 11 league appearances under former bosses Valverde and Quique Setien last season.

Despite being highly rated in Catalonia, Koeman has informed him he is no longer part of his project this season, according to reports from Marca.

Puig was omitted from the matchday squad to face Elche in their Joan Gamper Trophy preseason clash, with La Blaugrana cruising to a 1–0 win against the La Liga new boys.

However, Puig is unlikely to be allowed to leave on a permanent deal, with a loan move the most likely situation for Catalan-born schemer before the transfer window slams shut next month.