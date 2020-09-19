Luka Jovic named in Real Madrid squad to face Real Sociedad

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has included Luka Jovic in his first La Liga matchday squad of the 2020-21 season, for tomorrow’s clash with Real Sociedad.

The Serbian international returned to training last week after recovering from a knee problem, with fellow injury doubt Martin Odegaard also named in the 22-man squad to face his former team.

Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Isco all miss out as they continue their own injury rehabilitation, but reserve team stars Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park and Sergio Arribas Calvo are included, alongside returning loanees Andriy Lunin, Alvaro Odriozola and Borja Mayoral for the trip to the Basque Country.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V REAL SOCIEDAD

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Andriy Lunin

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Martin Odegaard, Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park, Sergio Arribas Calvo

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Borja Mayoral