Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo admits Luis Suarez deal is unlikely

New Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo has confirmed the club’s move for Barcelona striker Luis Suarez may not be completed in time.

Suarez has been heavily linked with a move to Turin, after slipping out of Ronald Koeman’s plans for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Uruguayan international passed an Italian citizenship test last week, in order to meet the requirements to complete a move to the Serie A giants.

However, Pirlo has now stated the former Liverpool star will not receive his passport in time to complete a switch, with I Bianconeri now turning their attention to AS Roma forward Edin Dzeko.

“It is very difficult for Suarez to arrive, because he will not receive his passport in time,” as per reports from Diario AS.

“I know these things take a long time, so I think it will be difficult for him to be our next centre forward.”

Suarez is now set to return to Catalonia, and potentially source another exit from the club ahead of the transfer deadline next month.

The 33-year old is out of contract at Barcelona in July 2021, and he could return to either Liverpool or Ajax if a move can be thrashed out in the coming weeks.