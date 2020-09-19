Barcelona teen star Konrad de la Fuente linked with Girona loan move

Barcelona could loan highly rated B team star Konrad de la Fuente to local neighbours Girona for the 2020-21 season.

The 19-year old has enjoyed an eye catching 12 months after making his first reserve team start in December 2019.

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman included him in first team preseason training in recent weeks, however, despite playing in both of La Blaugrana’s warm up friendlies, his first team opportunities are set to be limited in the coming months.

Reports from Catalan newspaper Diario Sport claim Segunda Division club Girona have now contacted Barcelona over a potential season long loan deal for the United States U20 international.

Koeman will discuss de la Fuente’s future with reserve team boss Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta in the coming days, with the key decision focused on whether his development would be better served playing second tier first team football, or third tier football, but still within the club’s ranks.