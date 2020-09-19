Barcelona eye Nelson Semedo sale to fund new arrivals

Barcelona’s late summer transfer business could depend on the club’s ability to sell defender Nelson Semedo in the coming weeks.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2020-21 season, despite playing a regular role at the club in the last 12 months.

However, the former Benfica man has been rumoured as a necessary potential big money departure to release funds for new Ronald Koeman to make other purchases.

According to the front page of Saturday’s edition of El Mundo Deportivo, three potential new arrivals in Catalonia could depend on Semedo’s exit.

Ajax star Sergino Dest has been lined up as a direct replacement for Semedo at right back, with Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay also on Koeman’s radar.

Garcia has already confirmed he will not be extending his stay at Manchester City, amid growing rumours of a return to Barcelona.

However, a deal for Depay could be more complicated, with La Blaugrana potentially unable to meet Lyon’s €30m asking price for the Dutch forward.