Barcelona ease to 1-0 Joan Gamper Trophy win over Elche

Barcelona secured a 1-0 win in their final preseason game ahead of the 2020-21 season, with victory over Elche in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy final.

Ronald Koeman has now secured three straight warm up wins as Barcelona boss, following successive victories against Gimnastic de Tarragona and local rivals Girona.

Antoine Griezmann’s first half goal proved the difference against top-flight new boys Elche, with Koeman potentially offering a glimpse at what his starting line up may be against Villarreal next weekend.

Neto played the full 90 minutes in goal, and the former Valencia man is expected to fill in for the injured Marc Ter Stegen against Unai Emery’s side.

Sergio Roberto started ahead of Nelson Semedo at right back, alongside Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba.

Philippe Coutinho returned to the midfield with Sergio Busquets and Frenkie De Jong and Lionel Messi, Griezmann and Ansu Fati lining up in attack.

Miralem Pjanic and Ousmane Dembele both came off the bench after the break, but the pair are expected to start as substitutes for Barcelona’s season curtain raiser.

Image via Barcelona CF on Twitter