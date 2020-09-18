Relief in Real Madrid dressing room at Gareth Bale exit – report

There is relief in some quarters of the Real Madrid dressing room that Gareth Bale is leaving the club to join Tottenham on a season-long loan deal.

A report in Diario AS highlights a report on TV show El Chiringuito that the Welshman did not say goodbye personally to every player at the club as he collected his belongings from the club’s facilities ahead of his move to the Premier League.

Furthermore, it is said that the dressing room is relieved that the attacker is leaving the club due to a lack of any sort of relationship between the player and several of his Madrid teammates.

Reports have claimed that the North London club will pay a total of €22m to sign the Welshman for a season – money that will cover the wages and bonuses of the 31-year-old.

Bale travelled to London on Friday to complete his move to Spurs – whom he left for Madrid in 2013 – the destination.