Real Madrid boss Zidane prefers Mayoral over Jovic

Borja Mayoral looks set to stay at Real Madrid beyond this summer and he has more prominence with boss Zinedine Zidane than fellow striker Luka Jovic, report Diario AS.

It is said that Mayoral’s future remains uncertain but he could enjoyed a greater role in Madrid’s squad than the Serbian, with Milan said to be a possible destination for him by the report.

Mayoral, 23, bagged eight goals in La Liga for Levante last campaign and is entering the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital.

The striker has scored seven goals across 31 first team appearances in the Spanish capital but has spent three of the past four campaigns out on loan.

Mayoral bagged two goals in 21 appearances in a loan spell at Wolfsburg in 2016-17 before returning to Madrid the following campaign – where he scored seven goals including four in La Liga.

The Spaniard netted 13 goals in 67 appearances for Levante, who had been a cluster of clubs linked with a permanent move this summer.