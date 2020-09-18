Racic to pen long-term Valencia contract following Man United links

Valencia midfielder Uros Racic is set to pen a new long-term contract at the club following on from links with a transfer to Manchester United.

The Serbian was reported earlier this week to be on the radar of United, but it now appears more likely that he will stay at the Mestalla following on from a report in Marca.

The report claims that the 22-year-old – whose current deal at Los Che runs through until 2022 – will now pen a fresh contract through to the summer of 2024.

The Serbian starred for Portuguese side Famalicao during a loan spell last season, helping the minnows record their highest ever domestic finish.

Racic joined Valencia in the summer of 2018 in a €2.2m transfer from Red Star Belgrade and he also spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Spanish Segunda side Tenerife.

Standing at 6-foot-4-inches (1.93 m), Racic offers a notable physical presence in midfield and may play a big role for Valencia this season following the exits of Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo.