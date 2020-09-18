Martin Odegaard set for second Real Madrid debut in club’s La Liga opener

Martin Odegaard will feature for Real Madrid in their first La Liga game of the season this weekend against his former side Real Sociedad.

That is according to a report in Diario AS, who say that the Norwegian is back in full training for Zinedine Zidane’s side and will be available for the trip to San Sebastian.

Odegaard had previously suffered discomfort in his knee and had to sit out the pre-season friendly against Getafe earlier this week.

Odegaard’s return to Madrid following a season on loan at La Real was confirmed last month and the Norwegian is set to challenge for a regular starting slot in Zidane’s side this season.

Odegaard netted seven goals for La Real last season and shares a similar playing style with Luka Modric, although is usually slightly more attack-minded and could even be played in the front three.

Isco, Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard are said to be major doubts for the clash.