Liverpool ask for Barcelona forward Dembele on season-long loan

Liverpool want to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele on a season-long loan arrangement, according to a report in Diario Sport.

The report claims that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has identified the Frenchman as possessing the ideal profile for adding strength in depth to his attack.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are the established attacking three at Anfield but Dembele would be the ideal candidate to have in a rotation set-up at the club.

It is said that the Reds have made an offer of a fee for a season-long loan deal, and they would also assume the player’s full wage packet.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and did not play at all under former boss Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

Dembele has made 74 Barcelona first-team appearances, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists.