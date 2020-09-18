Gareth Bale travelling to London to complete Tottenham move

Gareth Bale is travelling to London today to complete his season-long loan move to Tottenham from Real Madrid.

Reports have claimed that the North London club will pay a total of €22m to sign the Welshman for a season – money that will cover the wages and bonuses of the Welshman.

🚨 IMÁGENES EXCLUSIVAS 🚨 🛫 @GarethBale11 llegando al aeropuerto para volar a Londres y firmar con el Tottenham ⏰ A las 14h, toda la información en el #Golazo pic.twitter.com/hEf33UwlUq — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) September 18, 2020

It follows on from the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett confirming that Bale was in talks with Spurs over a summer return.

Despite previously claiming his client intended to complete the final two years of his contract in Madrid, Barnett has now opened the door to an exit.

Bale celebrated his 31st birthday last month and it has been widely reported that Madrid are prioritising the exit of the Welsh international this summer.

The report states that Bale is now keen on an exit from the Spanish capital to enjoy more playing time and prominence elsewhere, with Spurs – whom he left for Madrid in 2013 – the destination.