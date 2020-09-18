Gareth Bale faces injury concerns ahead of Tottenham move

Gareth Bale could be set for up to a month on the sidelines when his move from Real Madrid to Tottenham is finally confirmed in the coming days.

The Welsh international has arrived in North London in the last 24 hours ahead of agreeing a one-year loan move back to his former club.

However, according to reports from Marca the 31-year old will miss four weeks of action for Jose Mourinho’s side due to an unspecified injury he picked up on international duty with Wales earlier this month.

Bale had been training alone at the Real Madrid Valebebas complex prior to travelling to the UK for a medical with Spurs, with Zinedine Zidane putting his players through their paces ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

Los Blancos teammate Sergio Reguilon is also in line to complete a transfer to the Premier League club, as part of a rumoured €40m deal, for the 23-year old Spanish international.