Barcelona president Bartomeu has no plans to resign

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has no plans to resign from his role despite a vote of no confidence being proposed after over 20,000 signatures of club members were collected.

A report now claims that Bartomeu has vowed to stay on in the role for the remainder of his term as any other decision would leave to further instability at the club.

🚨Noticia @sinconcesiones ➡️ Bartomeu NO se plantea dimitir porque cree que eso contibuiría a más inestabilidad institucional. ➡️Ha consultso a sus directivos si se plantean dimitir y todos le han apoyado y animado. El proceso democrático del voto de censura sigue su curso. — M a r ç a l L o r e n t e 🎤 (@Marsallorente) September 18, 2020

It is said that the vote of no confidence in Bartomeu will go ahead due to the democratic nature of the club, but that the incumbent president has the support of those around him.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Earlier this month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.