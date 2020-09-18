Atalanta move for Barcelona wing-back Junior Firpo

Atalanta have approached Barcelona to complete a season-long loan deal for wing-back Junior Firpo, according to reports.

Firpo appeared in 23 matches for the Catalan giants last campaign but remains very much the understudy to long-term left back Jordi Alba at the club.

A report in Diario Sport now builds upon reports in Italy that Firpo that the Bergamo club are set to lodge a loan offer of €2m with the option to sign the player permanently in an €18m deal.

This may represent a significant outlay for the Serie A side but they are in the Champions League once again this season having reached the quarter-final stage of the competition last year.

The Dominican-born player failed to convince Ernesto Valverde nor his successor Quique Setien – who managed him at Betis – that he was worthy of a regular first-team slot and this latest report claims Ronald Koeman is willing to let him move on.