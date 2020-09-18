Ansu Fati back for Barcelona after hip injury

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati has recovered from a hip injury and will be ready to line-up for Ronald Koeman’s side for the Joan Gamper trophy against Elche this weekend.

The details are outlined by Marca, who claim that Fati, 17, will be available for selection after overcoming the knock – which was sustained in training – in the pre-season game.

It comes after the 17-year-old scored his first ever goal for the Spanish senior national team just days after making his debut, putting in starring performances for La Roja.

Fati – born in Guinea Bissau, but who now has Spanish nationality and also previously qualified to represent Portugal – scored and assisted on his first start for the Blaugrana in their 5-2 win over Valencia last September and his level of performance has generated a great level of excitement.

He ended last season with eight goals across 33 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants and will be looking for a more prominent role this season despite his tender years.