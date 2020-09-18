AC Milan overtake Barcelona in Memphis Depay race

Serie A giants AC Milan have emerged as the new favourites to sign Barcelona transfer target Memphis Depay.

Ronald Koeman has been heavily linked with a move for his former Dutch international star, with Lyon rumoured to be open to a €30m offer.

Lyon club president Jean-Michel Aulas stated last week that his opposite number Josep Bartomenu confirmed Barcelona could not afford the former Manchester United forward.

Reports from Sky Italia, via Diario AS, claim Stefano Pioli’s side will now make a move for Depay, as part of deal which could see Lucas Paqueta moving in the opposite direction.

Depay has confirmed his intention not to sign a contract extension beyond the end of his current one, which expires in July 2021, with Paqueta under contract at the San Siro until 2023.

However, the Brazilian international has struggled to command a first team spot in Milan, with just 24 league starts and one goal during his two seasons in Italy.