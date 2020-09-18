70 percent of Real Madrid fans oppose Reguilon exit

70 percent of Real Madrid fans oppose the club’s decision to sell Sergio Reguilon ahead of his proposed move to Tottenham.

Ferland Mendy and Marcelo are the established left-back pairing in the Spanish capital now, meaning that Reguilon’s potential game-time has been significantly reduced.

A poll in Marca outlines that 70 percent of Los Blancos fans believe Reguilon should have a place in their squad, with 65 percent believing that should be at the expense of Marcelo.

The left-back is set to join Spurs having initially been strongly linked with a transfer to Manchester United, who then backed out of the deal as they did not want to include a buyback option for the player.

Sevilla – where the player spent last season on loan – were also in the running but they have now signed Marcos Acuna from Sporting CP instead.

Reguilon started 21 matches for Los Blancos in the 2018/19 season and was tipped for a bright future at the club but the arrival of Mendy last year means Madrid decided to move him on.

The left-back enjoyed prominence under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari at Madrid but fell out of favour following Zinedine Zidane’s arrival.