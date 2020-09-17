Ronald Koeman wants Ajax star Sergino Dest as his first Barcelona signing

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is rumoured to be tracking Ajax defender Sergino Dest as his first signing at the Camp Nou.

Koeman has been linked with moves for Dutch international pair Georgino Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay before the transfer window closes next month.

However, according to the front page of Friday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo the former Everton manager wants to bring American full back Dest to Catalonia.

The reports adds Koeman is unconvinced by current right back Nelson Semedo, and wants Dest to replace the Portuguese international in the La Blaugrana back four in the coming months.

The 19-year old United States international enjoyed a strong breakthrough campaign after making his first team debut at the start of 2019-20.

Dest agreed a new deal in Amsterdam in September 2018, with his current contract tying him to Erik ten Hag’s side until 2023, and Barcelona would need to pay €20m to bring him from the Johan Cruyff Arena.