Real Madrid reject move for Tottenham star Dele Alli

Real Madrid are not interested in a move for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli according to reports from Diario AS.

Los Blancos are currently in negotiations with Jose Mourinho’s side over a double deal for Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon, with the former on loan and the latter on a €40m transfer.

Alli was initially linked with a switch to the Spanish capital as part of the deal to bring Bale back to North London, however, Real Madrid are not considering any type of offer for the England star.

One of the primary reasons for Real Madrid declining to enter negotiations for Alli, are his salary demands countering against their continued contributions to Bale’s contract.

Rumours are starkly contradictory over how much of Bale’s salary Real Madrid will pay after his move back to the Premier League, with estimates ranging from 50% to zero.

The exits of Bale and Reguilon are expected to be announced in the next 48 hours, with Real Madrid kicking off their 2020-21 La Liga defence away at Real Sociedad on September 20.