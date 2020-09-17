Real Madrid eye loan exit for Luka Jovic in 2020-21

Real Madrid are rumoured to be considering a loan exit for Luka Jovic ahead of the transfer window closing next month.

The Serbian international has endured a frustrating start to life in the Spanish capital, with just four La Liga starts in 2019-20.

He was also caught up in a controversial incident during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year, allegedly breaching public health guidelines in his native country of Serbia.

According to reports from Diario AS, Los Blancos are now open to loan deal in 2020-21, in a bid to allow the 22-year old to regain his confidence.

AC Milan are potentially one of the clubs interested in a move, with Stefano Pioli’s side previously linked with a move for him.

The Serie A giants have already secured a season long loan deal for Brahim Diaz from the Santiago Bernabeu.

If Jovic does move in the coming weeks, the report from Diario AS claims Borja Mayoral could be offered an unlikely opportunity to remain in Madrid.

Mayoral has been linked with a host of clubs in Spain and Italy following his return from a loan at Levante, but, with Real Madrid demanding a €15m fee and continued part ownership of his future economic rights he could now stay with Zinedine Zidane’s side.