Quique Setien to demand €4million from Barcelona following sacking

Quique Setien is set to demand €4m from Barcelona as compensation for his contract ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, report Diario AS.

The Catalan club formalised the exit of Setien on Thursday, over a month after he was relieved of his first-team coaching duties.

It was revealed late in August that the Blaugrana had still not sacked Setien through official channels and he had even sent them a burofax – a document with legal standing – to prompt the official paperwork, and it is now set to be decided in a courtroom.

“In a few hours I will send a statement,” Setien told Deportes Cuatro, as per Marca, on Thursday afternoon – the first time the former Las Palmas and Real Betis boss had spoken publicly since leaving the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana confirmed Setien’s sacking earlier this month following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, which proved to be his final game in charge.

However, it has now emerged that Barcelona have only relieved him of his duties of coaching the team rather than sacking him from the club, meaning that his contract is still ongoing.

The Cantabrian only oversaw 25 matches at the helm with his side winning on 16 occasions, drawing four matches and losing five, and has been replaced with Ronald Koeman.