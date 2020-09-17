Over 20,000 Barcelona members sign for no confidence vote against president Bartomeu

Over 20,000 Barcelona members have signed a motion to bring a vote of no confidence against president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

As per Onda Cero, 20731 signatures were collected to trigger the motion – with only 16,450 required to bring forward the motion.

La Plataforma para la Moción de censura acaba de presentar 20731 firmas !!!!! pic.twitter.com/OzvizkWolV — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) September 17, 2020



The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Earlier this month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.