Messi scores twice on Barcelona return in pre-season win over Girona

Lionel Messi scored twice on his return to action as Barcelona ran out 3-1 victors over Segunda side Girona in a pre-season friendly.

Philippe Coutinho also netted for Ronald Koeman’s side, who deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation with Antoine Griezmann and new signing Francisco Trincao also featuring in a new-look attack.

Coutinho opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the 21st minute before Messi scored either side of the break, while Samu Saiz netted for Girona.

Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets were in a midfield two with goalkeeper Neto selected in place of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, with Ronald Araujo partnering Gerard Pique in the heart of defence.

It was the team’s second pre-season friendly ahead of their 2020/21 campaign getting underway, following the weekend win over Gimnastic – another side from Catalonia.

Barcelona will conclude their pre-season with this weekend’s clash against Elche in the Joan Gamper trophy before getting their La Liga campaign underway against Villarreal the following week.