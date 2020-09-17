Juventus will not sign Barcelona striker Suarez as future now unclear

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will not join Juventus this summer with the Italian champions moving to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko instead, as per Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

As reported earlier on Thursday, the striker took a private flight from Barcelona’s El Prat airport to the Italian city this afternoon to complete an Italian citizenship test and it was believed that would precede a move to the Bianconeri.

Suarez successfully passed the Italian ‘B1’ assessment and can now apply for an Italian passport, meaning that he will not take up a non-EU spot in any squad in Serie A.

That will now not take place, with Barcelona now looking for a new club for the Uruguayan.

Juventus are at final stages to complete Dzeko deal as new striker. Luis Suarez will have his Italian passport but talks are *not* ongoing with Juve. Dzeko is gonna join on next days. Barça will consider other bids on following days because Suarez is still out from #FCB plans. 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

However, earlier this week Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman had opened the door for Suarez to stay at the Camp Nou after reports indicated Suarez’s proposed move to Juventus had collapsed and Lionel Messi is reportedly persuading the striker to stay at the Camp Nou, although it now looks set that he will leave.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times, and he is not thought to be in the plans of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou, but that does not look likely to materialise this summer.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.