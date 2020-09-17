Celta Vigo confirm second successive loan deal for Sampdoria’s Jeison Murillo

La Liga side Celta Vigo have confirmed defender Jeison Murillo will return to the club on a season long loan from Sampdoria.

The Colombian international joined the Galician club on loan in January 2020, with an optional purchase clause included in the deal.

Former club Valencia reportedly pulled out of a deal to resign the 28-year old last week, with Celta then reigniting their interest in him.

Oscar Garcia’s side were unwilling to commit to a full transfer, however, as per reports from Football Italia, the two clubs have now agreed another loan-to-buy deal.

Murillo made 18 La Liga appearances for Celta in the second half of 2019-20, as Garcia’s side successfully avoided relegation, despite failing to win any of their final seven games of the campaign.

Murillo has enjoyed three spells in the Spanish top-flight, at Granada between 2013 and 2015 before joining Valencia, initially on loan in 2017 and six months at the Estadio Baladios last season.

Image via Celta Vigo CF on Twitter