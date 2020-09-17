Barcelona to play home games in Mallorca in case of Covid-19 restrictions

Barcelona will play home matches at Real Mallorca this season in case of local Covid-19 restrictions prevent them from playing in their home city, report Cadena Cope.

As detailed by Diario AS, a number of clubs are having to nominate opposition club stadium’s to play home matches in should their own facilities no longer be of use.

💥 Informa @victor_nahe 🏟️ El @FCBarcelona jugará sus partidos en Son Moix, estadio del @RCD_Mallorca, si la pandemia le impide utilizar el Camp Nou durante la temporada pic.twitter.com/UKJZ7kLsHI — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) September 17, 2020

Real Madrid have nominated Valladolid’s José Zorrilla stadium should their facilities of the Santiago Bernabeu or their Alfredo Di Stefano – where they finished their 2019/20 campaign – stadiums no longer be available.

The Spanish FA are urging clubs to find agreement with rival clubs to use their facilities should their own become unavailable due to local restrictions over the course of the 2020/21 season, which could be disrupted by the pandemic.

Fuenlabrada and Malaga have come to a mutual agreement to use the other club’s facilities should their own become unavailable, while the same is true for Villarreal and Espanyol and a separate report claims Atletico Madrid will play at Real Sociedad for ‘home’ matches.

Image via Cadena Cope