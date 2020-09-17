Barcelona striker Suarez passes Italian citizenship exam ahead of Juventus move

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has passed an Italian citizenship test ahead of a proposed transfer to Juventus this summer, report Diario Sport.

As reported earlier on Thursday, the striker took a private flight from Barcelona’s El Prat airport to the Italian city this afternoon.

Suarez successfully passed the Italian ‘B1’ assessment and can now apply for an Italian passport, meaning that he will not take up a non-EU spot in any squad in Serie A.

It follows on from Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman opening the door for Suarez to stay at the Camp Nou after reports indicated Suarez’s proposed move to Juventus had collapsed over his citizenship issue in Italy and Lionel Messi is reportedly persuading the striker to stay at the Camp Nou, although it now looks set that he will leave.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times, and he is not thought to be in the plans of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou, but that does not look likely to materialise this summer.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.