Barcelona striker Suarez in Italy to take citizenship test ahead of Juventus move

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is in Perugia to undergo an Italian citizenship test ahead of completing a move to Juventus.

The details are outlined by a report in Marca, claiming the striker took a private flight from Barcelona’s El Prat airport to the Italian city this afternoon.

🚨 Suarez has landed. Confirmed. He will be giving his exam this afternoon to gain dual nationality. #Transfers ✅✈️ pic.twitter.com/ju2taO5V3E — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) September 17, 2020

It follows on from Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman opening the door for Suarez to stay at the Camp Nou after reports indicated Suarez’s proposed move to Juventus had collapsed over his citizenship issue in Italy and Lionel Messi is reportedly persuading the striker to stay at the Camp Nou, although it now looks set that he will leave.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times, and he is not thought to be in the plans of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou, but that does not look likely to materialise this summer.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.