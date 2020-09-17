Barcelona president Bartomeu faces no confidence vote as members motion passes target

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu faces a vote of no confidence in his presidency after a motion passed its target to trigger the vote.

The Més que una Moció platform was launched at the start of this month and had required 16,250 signatures in order to trigger the motion, but now has over 18,000, as per Catalan Radio station RAC1.

❗️ ÚLTIMA HORA: Els impulsors de la moció de censura contra Josep Maria Bartomeu i la seva directiva ja tenen les firmes necessàries per tirar endavant la votació. 📌 Tenen previst arribar a les 18.000 signatures al final del dia. #frac1 pic.twitter.com/mnUlceR3W9 — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) September 17, 2020

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Earlier this month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.