Barcelona finalise exit of Setien, allowing Koeman to officially take charge

Barcelona have formalised the departure of former coach Quique Setien to allow boss Ronald Koeman to officially take charge, as per Cadena Cope.

It is reported that the club will not pay Setien for the second, unfulfilled, year of his contract and will pay him up until the final day of his work.

It was revealed late in August that the Blaugrana had still not sacked Setien through official channels and he had even sent them a burofax – a document with legal standing – to prompt the official paperwork.

The Blaugrana confirmed Setien’s sacking earlier this month following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, which proved to be his final game in charge.

However, it has now emerged that Barcelona have only relieved him of his duties of coaching the team rather than sacking him from the club, meaning that his contract is still ongoing.

The Cantabrian only oversaw 25 matches at the helm with his side winning on 16 occasions, drawing four matches and losing five, and has been replaced with Koeman.

