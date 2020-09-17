Barcelona defender Akieme to join Almeria

Barcelona’s B team left-back Sergio Akieme is set to join Segunda side Almeria on Thursday, as reported by Diario de Almeria.

The report claims that the deal will be finalised in a matter of hours as the Andalusian club bolster their squad ahead of a promotion push this campaign.

DEPORTES | 🚨UDA🚨 | FICHAJE: @DiarioDAlmeria puede confirmar tras contrastar la información que @sergioakieme será oficial en cuestión de horas. @U_D_Almeria pic.twitter.com/ZxVu7aS6iK — Diario de Almería (@DiarioDAlmeria) September 17, 2020

The 22-year-old has been a regular for their B side this season – making 27 appearances – following a summer switch from Rayo Vallecano, for whom he made two La Liga appearances.

Akieme was born in Madrid through Equatoguinean parents and spent his youth careers between Getafe and Rayo, for whom he was regarded as a promising player, while he represented Spain up to Under-19 level.

He signed a two-year contract with Barcelona a year ago but was never expected to play for the first-team, with an injury to Jordi Alba seeing him promoted to the first-team squad in February, although Junior Firpo was the starter in the position.