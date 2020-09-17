Banfield claim James Rodriguez joined Everton on a free transfer from Real Madrid

James Rodriguez’s former club Banfield have claimed the Colombian international’s move from Real Madrid to Everton was a free transfer.

Rodriguez finally completed his switch to the Premier League side earlier this month, with reports on a fee between the Toffees and Real Madrid ranging between €20m and €25m.

However, Argentinian side Banfield have stated they have not received an expected ‘solidarity payment’ as part of the deal, indicating the transfer did not contain a fee.

“After hearing of James Rodriguez’s transfer from Real Madrid to Everton, Club Atletico Banfield enquired if it was their responsibility to collect a solidarity payment,” an official club statement read.

“Despite media reports indicating a high transfer fee being involved, which Banfield benefit from, via a percentage payment having trained the player earlier in his career.

“However this was not the case, as due to the nature of the deal no money was due.

“The transfer was made with no money, as if he was a free agent.”

Rodriguez’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu was due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, opening the door for an exit from the Spanish capital.

The former AS Monaco star found his first team opportunities limited last season, following his return from a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Rodriguez was signed by current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti during his time in charge in Madrid in 2014, with 13 league goals in 29 appearances in his first season in Spain.

He slipped down the pecking order under Rafael Benitez and Zinedine Zidane, and was reduced to a squad role last season, with just eight La Liga games in 2019-20.