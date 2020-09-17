Atletico Madrid eye Gent’s Elisha Owusu as Thomas Partey replacement

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone could move for Gent midfield star Elisha Owusu if Thomas Partey leaves the Spanish capital.

Ghanaian international Partey has been heavily linked with a switch to Arsenal before the transfer window closes next month.

However, the Gunners have not made a firm offer for the 27-year old, amid growing rumours the Premier League side are unable to afford his €50m release clause at the Wanda Metropolitano.

If Mikel Arteta does make a late offer for Partey in the coming weeks, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Simeone has already lined up Owusu as a replacement in a possible €15m deal.

Owusu has impressed with the Belgian side following his arrival from Lyon at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, with 33 league appearances as Wim De Decker who finished second behind Club Brugge.

Despite being under contract until 2023, Atletico are confident they can secure a deal, if Simeone needs to strengthen his midfield options.