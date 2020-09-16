Valencia, Villarreal and Leeds in for Tottenham defender Juan Foyth

Valencia have made contact with Tottenham over a deal to sign central defender Juan Foyth following a meeting between boss Javi Gracia and president Anil Murthy.

Cadena Ser say Los Che have identified the defender for a move, but Villarreal and Leeds United are also monitoring a move.

The 22-year-old joined Spurs in 2017 from Estudiantes and featured 17 times in the 2018/19 campaign, including starting the Champions League home knockout games against Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.

Yet last season he was frozen out and has started just one league game but was substituted off at half-time in last December’s draw at Norwich City for Spurs

Foyth was highly rated by Mauricio Pochettino but has fallen out of prominence under Jose Mourinho and now may be sold.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were also confirmed last month, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City and striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.