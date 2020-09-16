Tottenham to pay full Gareth Bale wages and pay Real Madrid in bonuses

Real Madrid will not cover any of the wages of forward Gareth Bale should he join Tottenham this transfer window, report Marca.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Los Blancos are so keen for Bale’s exit that they are prepared to subsidise 50 percent of his £600k per week salary next season to facilitate a loan deal.

However, that appears not to be the case in these negotiations – which are ongoing – with the latest report stating that Madrid’s accepted form of payment will be based on performance-related bonuses.

It follows on from the player’s agent Jonathan Barnett confirming that Bale was in talks with Spurs over a summer return.

Despite previously claiming his client intended to complete the final two years of his contract in Madrid, Barnett has now opened the door to an exit.

Bale celebrated his 31st birthday last month and it has been widely reported that Madrid are prioritising the exit of the Welsh international this summer.

The report states that Bale is now keen on an exit from the Spanish capital to enjoy more playing time and prominence elsewhere, with Spurs – whom he left for Madrid in 2013 – increasingly likely to be the destination.