Spanish clubs seeding for Champions League group stage draw confirmed

All four Spanish teams in this season’s Champions League have had their seeding for the group stage phase of the competition confirmed.

As highlighted by Diario AS, the elimination of Portuguese giants Benfica on Tuesday night has confirmed the top two group of seeds for the competition.

The Lisbon-based club had a chance of entering the second pot of seeds for the groups, but their exit to Greek side PAOK has ensured all four Spanish teams will be in the top half of the group draw.

Barcelona – who lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of last season’s competition – Atletico Madrid – who exited at the same stage against RB Leipzig – will both be in pot two of the draw.

Real Madrid, as champions of La Liga, will be in the top seeded pot alongside Sevilla, courtesy of the Andalusian club’s Europa League triumph last month (pictured).

Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg make up pot one of the draw, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donestk, Chelsea and Ajax completing pot two.