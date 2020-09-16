Ronald Koeman not yet Barcelona boss for official games as Setien exit package not yet finalised

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman cannot yet sit on the club’s bench for official games as the club have not yet agreed a compensation package with former coach Quique Setien.

It was revealed late in August that the Blaugrana had still not sacked Setien through official channels and he had even sent them a burofax – a document with legal standing – to prompt the official paperwork.

However, Setien and the Catalan giants have not yet settled on an agreement as he wants to be paid for the full final year of his contract – so the Spanish FA cannot officially name anyone as new Barca boss, as outlined by Cadena Cope.

💥 Informa @HelenaCondis ❌ Koeman no puede, de momento, sentarse en el banquillo del Barça en partido oficial 📌 La RFEF no ha podido tramitar su ficha porque el Barça y Setién no se ponen de acuerdo con el finiquito 💰 Quiere cobrar el año que tenía firmado#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/gmU7cT7U2S — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) September 16, 2020

That means that Koeman is not yet officially recognised as the club’s boss under these matches and, as things stand, he cannot sit on the bench during games.

The Blaugrana confirmed Setien’s sacking earlier this month following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, which proved to be his final game in charge.

However, it has now emerged that Barcelona have only relieved him of his duties of coaching the team rather than sacking him from the club, meaning that his contract is still ongoing.

The Cantabrian only oversaw 25 matches at the helm with his side winning on 16 occasions, drawing four matches and losing five, and has been replaced with Koeman.