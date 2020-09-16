Man City target Sevilla defender Carlos and Atleti’s Gimenez

Manchester City are targeting Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos (pictured) as alternatives to Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, report The Guardian.

It follows on from a report in Marca earlier this week that Atleti had rejected City’s €100m approach for Gimenez, who has a release clause of €120m in his contract and is said to have no desire of leaving the Spanish capital.

The player moved to the Spanish capital as an 18-year-old from Danubio and had been identified as an ideal candidate for bolstering City’s backline ahead of this season amid a defensive overhaul.

The 25-year-old has been part of Diego Simeone’s first-team squad for six seasons and is a tough, aggressive, quick and commanding central defender.

Diego Carlos, 27, enjoyed a starring role for Julen Lopetegui’s side this campaign and was named in the La Liga team of the season by Marca.

Sevilla have qualified for the Champions League next season and are under no financial pressures to sell, although sporting director’s Monchi is known for his ability to sell star players at huge profits whilst maintaining his club’s level of sporting performance.

Diego Carlos gave away penalties in the Europa League quarter-final, semi-final and final but was instrumental in helping his side lift the trophy, with his overhead kick prompting Romelu Lukaku’s decisive own goal in the final.

Earlier this month, it was claimed in Marca that City – alongside Manchester United and Liverpool – were pondering a move for Carlos.