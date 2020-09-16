Lionel Messi persuading Luis Suarez to stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is attempting to convince Barcelona striker Luis Suarez to stay at the club beyond the current transfer window.

The two South American stars have struck up a fearsome attacking combination over the years as part of an attacking trident, firstly with Brazilian star Neymar and more recently with Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann.

Now Messi, who is close friends with Suarez outside of first-team affairs, is attempting to persuade the Uruguayan to stay at the Camp Nou beyond this transfer window, as per Diario AS.

It follows a report from Catalan radio on Tuesday that Suarez’s proposed move to Juventus had collapsed over his citizenship issue in Italy.

It is now said that Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are in the race for his signature, but remaining at the Blaugrana is an option that Messi is trying to push.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times, and he is not thought to be in the plans of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou, but that does not look likely to materialise this summer.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014