Former Atletico Madrid coach Burgos claims he could not join Real Madrid or Barcelona

Former Atletico Madrid assistant coach German ‘Mono’ Burgos insists he would never manage Real Madrid or Barcelona: “because of my sense of belonging.”

Burgos and Diego Simeone arrived at Atleti in 2011 and they had worked closely together at the club in the time-frame since, but the former has now left following the expiration of his contract this summer to seek a managerial position of his own.

The pair have overseen success in the Spanish capital across almost a decade, winning the 2014 La Liga title, winning two Europa League trophies and reaching two Champions League finals – losing to Real Madrid in each.

“First I will manage in Spain and later, one day, if the opportunity presents itself, I will do it at River Plate,” Burgos Radio Éter, as per Diario AS.

“But I will never direct Real Madrid, Barcelona or Boca Juniors, because of my sense of belonging, since doing so would be breaking my word.”

Burgos was linked to the previously vacant managerial job at Alaves earlier this summer, but the move did not materialise and the Basque club eventually moved to appoint Pablo Machin.

The former goalkeeper spent five years of his playing career at Argentine giants River Plate before moving to Spanish football in 1999, where he had stints at Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid.