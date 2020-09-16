Done deal: Villarreal sign Watford defender Estupinan in £15m deal

Villarreal have completed the permanent signing of Watford defender Pervis Estupinan on a seven-year contract in a deal initially worth £15m, it has been confirmed.

The Ecuadorian international thrived on a season-long loan deal at Osasuna last campaign and has now left Vicarage Road on a permanent basis.

ℹ️ We can confirm the departure of Pervis Estupiñán to @VillarrealCF for an initial fee of around £15million. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 16, 2020

He will arrive at the Yellow Submarine this week and replace the void left by Alberto Moreno, who suffered a long-term injury during pre-season and is now expected to miss much of the campaign.

¡El Villarreal ficha al defensa @PervisEstupinan 🇪🇨 para las próximas siete temporadas! ¡Bienvenido al Submarino 👏! 👉 https://t.co/jQ5t0CjRbY pic.twitter.com/bdXunhSbSq — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) September 16, 2020

Estupinan made 39 appearances for Osasuna last season having also enjoyed loan stints at Real Mallorca and Almeria in the second division in Spanish football.

Estupinan made his senior debut in football aged just 15 with local side LDU Quito and whilst he has been permanently on the books of both Udinese and now Watford, he never played for either club.

His arrival will continue a busy summer for Villarreal, who have appointed Unai Emery as boss and signed Valencia duo Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin, alongside loaning Real Madrid youngster Takefusa Kubo for the campaign.