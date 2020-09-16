Barcelona president Bartomeu under huge threat as 90 percent of votes for no confidence motion reached

The position of Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is under significant threat as a motion to trigger a no confidence motion in his presidency has surpassed 90 percent of its target.

The Més que una Moció platform was launched at the start of this month and requires 16,250 signatures in order to trigger the motion.

On Wednesday, it was reported that they were closing in on the required number of votes with the platform urging members to give one last push to trigger the vote ahead of tomorrow’s deadlines.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Earlier this month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.