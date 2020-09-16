Barcelona giving up hope of Samuel Umtiti exit

Barcelona are growing increasingly concerned that they will not be able to sell central defender Samuel Umtiti this summer, report Diario AS.

It is claimed that Umtiti is a priority exit for the club this summer due to his wage bill and the fact that he is no longer a regular in the starting line-up.

It is said that Paris Saint-Germain have discontinued their interest in signing Umtiti while the player’s former club Lyon – who the Blaugrana thought may have been tempted by a deal – are yet to make any approach, and are unlikely to be able to finance his arrival.

Indeed, it is said that the Catalan club tried to include Umtiti in their attempts to sign Lyon forward Memphis Depay this month.

The Cameroon-born defender, who has lost his place in the France international side with Clement Lenglet – his Barca teammate – often preferred in both line-ups, while Gerard Pique is still first choice central defender at the Camp Nou.

The central defender last penned a contract extension with the Catalan club in the summer of 2018 through to 2023, but he has been beset by knee problems and a total loss of form since.

Ronald Araujo has also been promoted to the first-team squad while Barcelona transfer news has also linked them with a return for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.