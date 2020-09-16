Barcelona confident on new deal for goalkeeper Ter Stegen

Barcelona are confident of renewing the contract of goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with president Josep Maria Bartomeu seeing it as a priority before he departs the club next year.

The details are outlined by a report in Diario Sport, who clarify how the club view the goalkeeper as essential in future years and the player wants to stay.

Indeed, the player’s relationship with the club’s goalkeeping coach José Ramón de la Fuente is also said to be key in their intentions of tying him down, as the two are said to share a strong professional relationship.

The German goalkeeper’s current deal at the Camp Nou runs through until the summer of 2022, after he penned an extended contract in 2017 but contract talks have stalled amid the financial uncertainty following the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is now reported that the Catalan giants have begun to accelerate the renewal talks in order to guarantee his commitment to the club for many years to come and rule out speculation of an exit.

Earlier this summer, Chelsea transfer news featured news of the Blues interest in the German and whilst it was an ‘ambitious dream’ of theirs, they were considering an approach which would include their number one Kepa Arrizabalaga as part of the deal – although that will now not materialise.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.