Valencia pull out of Jeison Murillo return from Sampdoria

Former Valencia defender Jeison Murillo will not be returning to the club in the coming weeks, after owner Peter Lim reportedly blocked the deal.

Los Che have been linked with a host of defensive targets due to injury problems for Gabriel Paulista and Eliaquim Mangala in recent weeks.

However, despite showing an interest in the bringing Colombian international back to the Estadio Mestalla, Lim rejected Sampdoria’s €12m asking price for the 28-year old, as per reports from Marca.

Murillo could now rejoin La Liga rivals Celta Vigo, after spending the 2019-20 season on loan in Galicia.

Oscar Garcia’s side did have the option to activate his purchase clause at the end of last season, but they initially opted against a deal due to the financial constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Murillo has enjoyed two spells in the Spanish top-flight, at Granada between 2013 and 2015 before joining Valencia, initially on loan in 2017, followed by a permanent move from Inter Milan in 2018.