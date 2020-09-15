Manchester United very close to signing Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United are very close to signing full-back Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid and a deal could be concluded this week, say El Mundo Deportivo.

Indeed, the only issue which appears to remain unresolved is whether Madrid can include their buyback option in the deal, something which United are said to be rejecting at any cost, with Tottenham Hotspur said to be waiting in the wings should a deal collapse.

Sevilla – where the player spent last season on loan – were also in the running but they have now signed Marcos Acuna from Sporting CP instead.

Talks progressing between Manchester United and Real Madrid to reach the total agremeent for Sergio Reguilon. The two clubs are discussing about the ‘buy back clause’ that #MUFC won’t accept. Reguilon and his agents have positive feelings – he wants to join. 🔴 #MUFC #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

The report claims that Reguilon will leave Madrid this summer, of that there is now no doubt, but the question is what sort of exit arrangement will suit Los Blancos best.

It is said that the player is keen for a move to United and that personal terms will not provide any issue for the move being processed.

Furthermore, the deal is expected to go through between the clubs for an amount around €25m (£23m), although the stumbling block is around the buyback option for Madrid.

Ferland Mendy and Marcelo are the established left-back pairing in the Spanish capital now, meaning that Reguilon’s potential game-time has been significantly reduced.

United already have two Spaniards at the club – Juan Mata and David De Gea – and have added three Spaniards into their youth teams for this season.

Reports last week claimed the English side led the race to sign the left-back and Manchester United transfer news is now focused on a possible move.

Reguilon started 21 matches for Los Blancos in the 2018/19 season and was tipped for a bright future at the club but the arrival of Mendy last year means Madrid decided to move him on.

The left-back enjoyed prominence under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari at Madrid but fell out of favour following Zidane’s arrival.

The Spaniard subsequently has spent the season on loan at Sevilla, where he made 37 appearances across all competitions and whom he starred in their Europa League success last campaign.

Reguilon recently made Kia Joorabchian his new agent to fuel speculation of a summer transfer move.