Manchester United target Valencia midfielder Racic

Manchester United are monitoring a move for Valencia midfielder Uros Racic, according to reports from local media.

A report from Valencia-based journalist Hector Gomez claims that the player’s representatives have indicated that the English club are interested in signing their client.

However, they suggest that a bid of €30m for the Serbian is wide of the mark for the player who made his debut in La Liga for Los Che in Sunday’s win over Levante.

The 22-year-old starred for Portuguese side Famalicao during a loan spell last season, helping the minnows record their highest ever domestic finish.

Racic joined Valencia in the summer of 2018 in a €2.2m transfer from Red Star Belgrade and he also spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Spanish Segunda side Tenerife.

Standing at 6-foot-4-inches (1.93 m), Racic offers a notable physical presence in midfield and may play a big role for Valencia this season following the exits of Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo.

