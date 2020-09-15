Gareth Bale’s agent confirms talks with Tottenham over Premier League return

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could be in line for a sensational return to Tottenham, after his agent Jonathan Barnett confirmed they are in talks with the Premier League club.

Bale has been strongly linked with an exit from the Spanish capital following the return of Zinedine Zidane to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019.

However despite previously claiming his client intended to complete the final two years of his contract in Madrid, Barnett has now opened the door to an exit.

“Gareth still loves Spurs, and we are talking with them,” he told an interview with the BBC.

“It is where he wants to be.”

The main stumbling block to a potential deal remains Bale’s high salary with the defending La Liga champions.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be keen to secure a full transfer for Bale, despite both Tottenham and Manchester United linked with a loan offer, due to the financial demands of the Welsh international’s wages.

Los Blancos may need to subsidise a portion of Bale’s salary to secure a deal, with Tottenham only likely to offer him a two-year deal with the support of the Spanish giants.