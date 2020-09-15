Fenerbahce eye Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are eyeing up a move for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa in this transfer window, according to reports.

A report in Diario AS builds on reports from the Turkish press that the Istanbul club’s new sporting director Emre Belozoglu has already spoken to the striker regarding a move.

Former central midfielder Emre briefly played alongside Costa as a player at Los Rojiblancos for six months during the 2012-13 campaign – when the Turk made 17 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side.

Costa has scored just 10 goals in La Liga for Atleti since his return to the club from Chelsea in the January transfer window in 2018.

The Turkish club has sold its striker Vedat Muriqi to Lazio for around €18m and they may use that exit as a means to finance the deal for the Brazilian-born forward.